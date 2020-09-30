Retail Abu Dhabi’s ‘Unbox Amazing’ shopping promotion, which ran throughout July and August achieved sales of more than Dh2 billion across 3,500 participating stores, according to new data released by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi.
Retail Abu Dhabi’s summer promotions has negated the impact of COVID-19. The results have delivered a boost to the regional retail market and highlighted the emirate’s shopping and dining offerings.
The collaboration, included 21 malls and more than 3,500 retailers and also saw a three-hour virtual cover’ interview with Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima.
“The retail sector has demonstrated its resilience, and Abu Dhabi has achieved a reputational boost in terms of its promotional capabilities as a leading regional shopping destination,” Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, the Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said.