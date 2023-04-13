Dubai: Art of Living, the first-ever shopping mall in the UAE and the MENA region specialising in high-end home furniture and interior design solutions, opened its doors today in Dubai’s Barsha 2 - Umm Suqeim Road area. The mall spans three levels and covers a total area of 50,000 square meters, featuring a variety of local, regional, and international brands that include new entrants to the regional market.
The mall offers a range of high-quality home décor and furniture pieces, including outdoor furniture, kids’ furniture, and a wide selection of décor accessories. Art of Living also provides access to a shopping consultant who will guide customers through the mall, and a team of interior design professionals is available to assist shoppers.
In addition to its products and services, Art of Living boasts several facilities, including free parking, a Cigar Lounge, and a Kids’ play area, among other complementary offerings. The mall’s CEO and Partner, Dr. Samer Al Omari, said, “Our mall is built around the one-stop-shop concept, and our mission is to offer individuals and interior designers everything they need under one roof, whether they’re seeking the latest luxury home décor trends or conceptualizing and executing a dream home for a client.”
“We are poised to be the go-to destination for innovative designs and high-quality furniture and décor solutions, and we will spare no effort into achieving our full potential,” he added.
During the soft opening, several retailers will open their doors at the Art of Living shopping mall, including Dimora, Storia, Kids Avenue, ID Vision, Secret Garden, Elve Luxury, Kaas, Garda Décor, Aroma 24/7, Yellow Korner and Caffeine Coffee Roaster. Another 20 stores are expected to open in the next few months.