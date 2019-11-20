Nakheel Mall will be spread over five levels and feature 300-plus outlets

Dubai: The Palm’s mega retail destination — Nakheel Mall — is set to open on November 28, backed by live events and promotions that will run through the UAE National Day weekend and beyond.

The Dh1.2 billion destination is split over five levels with more than 300 shops, restaurants, entertainment outlets and services. Attractions include a 14-screen Vox Cinemas complex and Waitrose supermarket.

Apart from the roads, the Palm Monorail station will also be operational from the opening day. There are direct road links to 4,000 parking spaces as well as pedestrian access via Al Ittihad Park and Marina Residences.

Nakheel Mall is also the access point for The View at The Palm, a public observatory perched on the top of The Palm Tower, 230 metres above the island. The View will open in 2020.