Washington

After getting off to a somewhat slow start amid the fog of a contentious presidential election, online shopping surged strongly during the holiday season, with Adobe reporting that retailers pulled down some $91.7 billion in digital sales.

That haul represents an 11 per cent increase over last year and surpassed Adobe’s earlier projections for the season by $115 million. The company’s report is based on an analysis of 24.6 billion visits to shopping websites: Adobe’s software powers many retail sites.

The strong growth in online spending reflects a long-term shift in which shoppers are choosing the convenience of swiping, tapping and clicking over a trip to the mall. Indeed, in-store analytics tracker RetailNext reported that mall traffic sank 12.3 per cent in November and December, while sales dropped 9.9 per cent.

While consumers for years have been demonstrating a growing willingness to shop on their phones, this holiday season put into sharp relief just how integral the small screen has become in the buying experience. Adobe reports that mobile devices, which include tablets and smartphones, accounted for 50 per cent of visits to retailers’ websites during the holidays. Purchases made on these gadgets added up to $28.43 billion in revenue, a 23 per cent increase over last year.

Amazon.com is likely to be a chief beneficiary of this online shopping boom.

Slice Intelligence, an e-commerce research firm, reports that Amazon captured some 38 per cent of the dollars spent online between November 1 and December 29. No retailer came close to matching its dominance: Best Buy grabbed the next-largest piece of the online pie, drawing 3.9 per cent of overall online spending. Target earned 2.7 per cent during that period, while Walmart grabbed 2.6 per cent.

Amazon has offered at least one hint that it saw robust sales in the season. The company said it experienced a 50 per cent increase during the holiday season in items shipped via its “Fulfillment by Amazon” programme, in which Amazon packs and ships products being sold by third-party sellers in its marketplace.

For several major retailers that rely on brick-and-mortar stores for the bulk of their sales, the holiday season hasn’t shaped up as merrily. Macy’s reported that it saw a 2.7 per cent dip in comparable sales, a measure of sales online and at stores open more than a year. The retailer is poised to close 100 stores and slash 10,000 jobs to help it get on better footing.

Kohl’s reported a 2.1 per cent drop in comparable sales, saying it saw great variance in shopper spending throughout the season. Shoppers hit up the department store chain in droves on Black Friday and the final days before Christmas but weren’t spending big in early November or early December. Like its rival, Macy’s, the chain said weakness in its accessories department hurt stronger sales in areas such as home and men’s clothing.

Sears, too, had a tough holiday period, recording a staggering 12-13 per cent decline in comparable sales. Things didn’t look good at Barnes & Noble, either, with comparable sales down 9.1 per cent.

Many other major retailers have yet to report how they fared during the holiday rush. But this early batch of results would seem to be consistent with expectations heading into the season, which suggested that Amazon and mid-sized retailers such as Bonobos or Warby Parker would steal market share from the some of the biggest names at the mall.

— Washington Post