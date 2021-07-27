Dubai: The Rivoli Group, in partnership with luxury watchmaker Omega has set up a pop-up boutique in Mirdif City Center and Mall of the Emirates for a July promotional blitz.
“We have had a long-standing partnership with Omega as their representative in this market and as one of the largest premium watch retailers in the GCC region,” said Ramesh Prabhakar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Partner of Rivoli Group. “Pop-up stores allow customers to get intimate with a brand and we wanted to bring that vibe to our audience. A unique retail activation is just one amongst many of our upcoming customer-centric engagements that we hope to continuously bring to our discerning shoppers”.
Omega showcased a myriad of stunning timepieces at the boutique where shoppers were able to walk through the timeless collections on display while they sipped their qahwa and cappuccino. “Our goal was to create something that motivates shoppers to engage at a very personalized level with the brand and one that creates an exclusive and authentic experience outside of the typical boutique environment,” said Abraham Koshy, Chief Operating Officer of the Rivoli Group, Watch Division. “We also wanted to cater specifically to the ladies this time and thus chose to collaborate with Omega’s beautiful ladies timepieces in a distinctive ambience.”
Rivoli Group intends to replicate this unique retail concept in other emirates and regions where the brand is represented.