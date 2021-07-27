A still from Mimi Image Credit: Maddock Films

Kriti Sanon and the makers of ‘Mimi’ surprised fans yesterday during an Instagram Live when they announced the film would release four days earlier than planned.

In a four-way chat that included Sanon, along with actor Pankaj Tripathi, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the makers said they are rolling out the Netflix film for an early delivery with fans to coincide with the lead star’s birthday. Sanon turns 31 today.

Sanon herself appeared surprised by the news, but took it in her stride. The actress carries the film on her slim shoulders playing an aspiring actress who agrees to be a surrogate for a tourist couple only to be left holding the baby when the biological parents change their mind.

Unfortunately for the makers, news of the film’s early release also coincided with reports that ‘Mimi’ had been leaked online and was being circulated on pirated sites in a similar manner to what Salman Khan had to endure with his Zee5 release, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

While the news has been a setback for the production team, Sanon is being lauded by critics and fans in the early reviews of the film. For the actress, this is the first film where she is sole lead, minus a Bollywood quintessential hero to carry the film to the masses.

‘Mimi’ is actually the official remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s Indian National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’ (2011).

Kriti Sanon in 'Mimi' Image Credit: Maddock Films

Sanon had to put on 15 kilos to play the role when her character enters her third trimester of her pregnancy and the director Utekar was insistent that the lead should look the part for the film.

‘Mimi’ also features Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.