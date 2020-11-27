Dubai: The online marketplace noon has roped in some heavyweight support from Bollywood for its Yellow Friday blitz. Shah Rukh Khan shared a “special message” for the promotion which goes until midnight November 29.
Customers can tap up to 70 per cent off across all categories as well as partake in “amazing price crashes” and daily surprises. They can get extra incentives at checkout to help save even more, including up to 15% off with Al Rajhi Bank in Saudi Arabia and Visa in the UAE and Egypt.
Those using the Mashreq noon VIP credit card will get an extra 10 per cent cashback on top of the discounts.
Full throttle
Maya El Ayach, who oversees Growth & Digital Strategy at noon, said: “Noon was created with a goal to give businesses in our region a way to expand their offering online, utilizing tools built with them specifically in mind. During Yellow Friday, our craziest sale, we pull out all of the stops to generate excitement and buzz amongst customers everywhere.
“We want everyone to open the app and join our sale, giving local sellers an even bigger opportunity to share their products with a wider audience.”