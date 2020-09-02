Dubai: Nike launched a line of activewear designed specifically for women during all stages of pregnancy and beyond. The all-new collection will be available on its online store from September 17.
The four-piece capsule, includes a tank top, sports bra, leggings and a pullover.
"The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned, reworked and innovated through inclusive design," said Carmen Zolman, Nike’s Senior Design Director for Apparel Innovation.
The collection, which goes by the name Nike (M), was created with the help of 30 female athletes, who were pregnant or postpartum.
Nike combed through pregnancy data findings with analytics from more than 150,000 comparison scans of non-pregnant women against those of pregnant women. Throughout the design process, designers also gathered detailed feedback on fit, feel and function.
The campaign photos features US women's national soccer team member Alex Morgan, retired British track and field athlete Perri Edwards and golfer Michelle Wie West,