Dubai: Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi’s new up and coming retail, entertainment, dining and leisure destination, has announced that it is set to become home of the largest Sharaf DG store in the capital.
Sharaf DG will be the flagship store for the city and form a core element of the mall’s electronics’ retail offering.
It is one of the latest major retailers to sign up for the $1.2 billion project, joining the likes of Carrefour, Majid Al Futtaim, Landmark Group, Dubai Holding Group and Azadea Group, among others.
Aside from the outlets of retail giants, Reem Mall will also house the region’s largest indoor snow-play park, a 125,000 square-foot indoor amusement space, offering unique entertainment for the entire family including sledging, zorbing and luge.
Reem Mall’s anchor electronics store will cover a space of 36,018 square feet and will be the brand’s only outlet on and around the Reem and Al Maryah Islands. The store will offer the full range of the retailer’s electronics, gadgets, mobile phones, laptops and household appliances.
“Sharaf DG is a highly respected regional brand and will play an integral role in forming Reem Mall’s unique retail offering,” said Shane Eldstrom, CEO of Al Farwaniya Property Developments, the developer of Reem Mall.
“Reem Mall will provide shoppers and visitors with a world-class retail, leisure and entertainment experience, and we are very pleased to announce Sharaf DG as a key part of our retail strategy. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone for the project, as we continue making steady progress on construction and signing new tenant partnerships.”
“Today’s announcement marks a significant step for us, as we continue to grow our presence across the UAE. As a fast developing destination, Abu Dhabi presents a very attractive investment opportunity for us, and our flagship Reem Mall store will further cement our presence in the region,” said Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG.
Reem Mall is being developed by Al Farwaniya Property Developments, a partnership between Agility, Agility affiliate United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), and National Real Estate Company (NREC).
Set to open in late 2020, Reem Mall occupies is being built on an area of 2.9 million square feet. It will be the future home of a wide range of family-focused retail, leisure and entertainment establishments.
At least 450 customer-centric stores including over 100 food and beverage outlets and a diverse portfolio of edutainment and entertainment anchors are set to operate at the upcoming retail destination.