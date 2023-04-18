Dubai: Alia Bhatt will take on the brand ambassador’s role for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s sixth largest jewellery retailer. The Bollywood will will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand, as well as strengthen their presence in existing markets.
“Having witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family,” said Bhatt. “As Malabar Gold & Diamonds gears up to execute their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further their reach amongst jewellery lovers world-over.”
Read more
- Under UAE CEPA deal, India should consider cutting gold import duty by another 1%: Malabar’s Chairman
- India’s Malabar Gold & Diamonds merges all international operations into new Dubai hub
- UAE gold prices: Investors will soon have more ‘DigiGold’ options; Malabar Gold, other retailers to launch schemes
Malabar Gold & Diamonds' partnership with Bhatt follows the 30th anniversary of the Group, which began its operations in 1993.
“Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand,” said Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed. “Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we are striving to achieve.”