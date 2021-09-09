Dubai: Dubai-based mall operator and community developer Majid Al Futtaim has launched first private sector coding program for women. The announcement is in line with the government led initiative, ‘Projects of the 50’, aiming to attract 100 coders every day to the UAE’s.
Following the launch of the UAE’s National Programme for Coders in July, Majid Al Futtaim aims to provide a platform for women in tech. The program targets on training 5,000 women over the next five years.
“The technology sector has tremendous opportunity for gender parity, and by creating the first corporate-led coding program for women in the UAE, we are committed to developing and nurturing the untapped potential that exists locally,” said Alain Bejjani, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Holding.
Early focus will be to create a dedicated tech community for interactive knowledge sharing in collaboration with the UAE Government, industry and academia. Though this program Majid Al Futtaim will employ more than 35 per cent of women in advanced technologies and digital roles by 2023.