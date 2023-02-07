Muscat, Oman: Majid Al Futtaim inaugurated the Mall of Oman in Muscat on Tuesday following a soft launch in September 2021, it said.
The event was attended by Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; Tariq Al Futtaim, Member of the Majid Al Futtaim Holding and Capital Boards; Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and others.
The mall is home to Snow Oman, the largest snow park in the region, Oman’s largest VOX Cinemas with 15 screens, 260 international and local retail outlets and over 45 dining options, with plans to introduce 15 more dining experiences in 2023.
The mall was named the biggest mall globally to have achieve LEED Platinum under New Building Core and Shell for its success in saving 28.59 per cent of energy, with a 49 per cent water saving and introducing low-emission-vehicle parking spaces.
Ahmed Galal Ismail commented: “Our story in Oman dates back to more than two decades. The inauguration of the Mall of Oman is the latest milestone in our unrelenting and unwavering commitment to the Sultanate. The guiding ethos that has underpinned our steady and resolute expansion from day one, has been an unrelenting commitment to contribute to the country’s economic growth and the prosperity of its people.”
“We remain honoured and privileged in being able to meaningfully contribute to Oman’s Vision 2040 and do our part in furthering the Sultanate’s drive towards a diversified and sustainable national economy.”
Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. It also operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens.