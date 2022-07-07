Dubai: The Landmark Group, one of the Gulf’s most influential retail entities, has confirmed Kabir Lumba as CEO for Landmark Retail. He had joined the Dubai headquartered group in 2004, at the time heading the operations in India.
It was in 2018 that he shifted to Dubai, where he held several roles, including as group director and CEO of the value-for-money brand MAX Fashion.
The ‘former CEO Renuka Jagtiani will remain closely involved in the business in her capacity as Chairwoman and will focus on developing the overall vision, strategy and strengthening governance’.
In my role as Chair, I will be able to devote more effort to further the Group’s vision and strategy, spending more time on the Group’s other business verticals and exploring new business opportunities.
“As we look to embrace new possibilities, it is imperative that we appoint a proactive, future-focused leader who believes in our vision and can forge an exciting new era for our retail business,” said Renuka, Chairperson. “Having been a part of Landmark Group for 18 years, Kabir has a great understanding of the Group and business and displays remarkable leadership and people skills.”
Lumba will be responsible for the retail division across multiple markets, apart from strengthening its digital and omni-channel presence. “I am excited to unlock the next phase of growth for the division, both across brands and geographies,” the new CEO said. “I am committed to driving value creation by building on our Group’s established legacy in the region and strengthening the bonds between our brands and millions of customers