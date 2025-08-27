The court observed that the land was removed from the databank without following mandatory procedures. It pointed out that approval for conversion should only have been granted after the Agricultural Officer’s report was taken into account, which had not been done.

Justice Viju Abraham, who issued the order, instructed the RDO to re-examine the case within four months after considering the Agricultural Officer’s report and the findings of the State Remote Sensing & Environment Centre (KSRSEC). The earlier RDO decision has now been sent back for fresh scrutiny.

The company claimed that the land had lost its agricultural character long before the Kerala Paddy Land and Wetland Act came into force in 2008 and should therefore be treated as purayidam (residential land).

Following this, the court also ordered that the land conversion fee already paid by Lulu Group be refunded temporarily.

During the hearing, the bench examined satellite images, Google Earth data, and the Village Officer’s mahazar, which all indicated that the land remained under paddy cultivation until 2022.

Mukundan later clarified that he had approached the court in his personal capacity. The CPI, while supporting his stance, reiterated that protection of paddy fields and wetlands is a core party policy.

Countering this, T.N. Mukundan, a CPI worker and member of the Thrissur Paddy Land Protection Committee, intervened in the case, stating that the land remained a paddy field and its exclusion from the databank was illegal.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.