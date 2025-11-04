'The Unique Gallery' brings the world of high jewellery and collectible luxury to Dubai

Every masterpiece reflects heritage, creativity, and exceptional design
Dubai’s newest destination for exceptional high jewellery, watches, and collectibles, The Unique Gallery, brings together globally acclaimed designers under one roof at Kempinski Palm Jumeirah. Each piece is curated with precision, reflecting founder Dalila Daffara’s unmatched eye for rare gemstones and extraordinary craftsmanship.
Drawing from the Group’s celebrated presence across Monte-Carlo, St. Moritz, London, Milan, and Lake Como, The Unique Gallery positions Dubai as a hub where rarity, artistry, and innovation converge — conceived as a cultural landmark where jewellery, design, art, and heritage meet.
“Dubai embodies a vision of excellence and cultural ambition,” says Dalila Daffara, Founder of The Unique Group. “The Unique Gallery sets new standards — a space where artistry, rarity, and timeless beauty are celebrated at the highest international level.”
Co-founder Alberto Enrico Federico Ferrario adds, “By bringing international designers directly to Dubai, we are offering collectors access to the world’s most sophisticated creations in a market that thrives on refinement and exclusivity.”
This multidisciplinary vision — powered by experts in jewellery, gemology, finance, marketing, and luxury brand development — ensures a seamless harmony between creative vision and operational excellence.
The Gallery presents a curated selection of world-renowned maisons and visionaries, including Alessio Boschi, Qannati Objet d’Art, D’Avossa Gioielli, Ena Singh, Kratistos Watches, Zahira Fine Jewellery, and more. Rotating collections invite collectors and enthusiasts to experience jewellery as art — from Boschi’s intricate, arabesque-inspired creations to contemporary reinterpretations of craft and form.
Beyond its showcases, The Unique Gallery cultivates a dialogue between design, culture, and craftsmanship through exclusive events and intimate encounters across Dubai’s most distinguished venues, hosted by the designers themselves.
Extending beyond its walls, The Unique Collection Book — an archival, collectible volume first unveiled in Monte-Carlo — immortalises one-of-a-kind masterpieces and the creative spirit that defines The Unique Group’s world. It celebrates heritage, innovation, and artistry in their purest form, offering collectors a lasting record of beauty and inspiration beyond any single event or exhibition.
Every masterpiece reflects heritage, creativity, and exceptional design — establishing The Unique Gallery as a global cultural institution where the extraordinary is celebrated.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox