Nike Inc. is opening its own world in the metaverse.
The sportswear giant is partnering with video-game platform Roblox on Nikeland, a free-to-play virtual world with games like dodgeball and floor-is-lava, it said Thursday in a statement. It's designed after the real-life Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
Players will be able to outfit their characters in digital versions of Nike products like Air Max sneakers. The Nikeland website is promoting exclusive items like caps and backpacks.
Nike recently filed seven requests with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect its marks for "downloadable virtual goods," signaling the company's intent to offer digital products as shoppers become more interested in them.