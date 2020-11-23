Dubai: India’s Tata Group is doubling down on its retail presence in the UAE, this time with the Titan watch brand.
The world’s fifth largest watchmaker is planning to have 10 standalone Titan retail outlets before the end of the year. These outlets will be owned and operated by Titan’s subsidiary based in Dubai – Titan Global Retail Ltd.. A special focus on expat Arabs and Emiratis is an added dimension to the new set of stores.
It was just recently that Tata opened its first standalone Tanishq jewellery outlet in Dubai. And clearly, the UAE and other Gulf markets represent a major push for the $100 billion plus steel-to-cars conglomerate with its retail brands.
Numbers to match
“We have been selling watches in the GCC and the UAE for more than 25 years and have been the preferred choice for 2 million customers… and counting,” said Aditya Kejriwal, Business Head – Watches & Accessories, International Business Division - Titan Company. “As a leading brand that has appropriated differentiated design stories, Titan is always looking ahead.”
In the next three years Titan aims to have over 50 percent of their offering inspired by and made exclusively for the region.
"The opening of Tanishq's first international boutique in Dubai underscores the significance of this region for Tanishq - and the Tata Group