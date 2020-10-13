Dubai: The Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has introduced a ‘click & collect’ service in the UAE, allowing shoppers to collect their online purchases from the stores on the same day... or even from their cars. The service, which can be accessed through the company’s website and app, is free of charge and available on all online orders that are pre-paid using a credit card.
“While we have constantly enhanced our ongoing delivery and assembly services to meet the rise in demand, the need for alternative shopping solutions, with minimal contact, has been steadily rising,’’ said Vinod Jayan, Managing Director at IKEA UAE, Oman and Egypt, in a statement.
“We understand the significance of integrating a new service such as click & collect on our e-commerce strategy, and we are pleased to be able to make our customers’ shopping experience safer as they adjust to the new normal.”