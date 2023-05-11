Dubai: The Chinese tech giant Huawei is upping the stakes on pricing with its latest P60 Pro flagship smartphone and foldable Mate X3. The former will start at Dh3,999, while the Mate X3 – the foldable that the market expects a lot from – is at a steep Dh7,299. Pre-orders started May 10.
The Huawei P60 Pro – available in Rococo Pearl and Black finishes – gives special attention to photography enthusiasts and is equipped with a 48-megapixel Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera that allows users to take well-lit pictures even in low-lighting conditions. The phone also features the largest F1.4 physical aperture in the industry and can capture detailed images across various lighting conditions.
“It has the industry’s largest light input periscope telephoto camera,” said Peak Yin, the Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group in the UAE. “Combined with the RYYB Super Sensing sensor and the industry’s largest F2.1 large aperture telephoto camera, the Huawei P60 Pro has achieved a breakthrough in low-light telephoto photography.”
Huawei Mate X3
The Huawei Mate X3 is the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, with a thickness of 11.08mm when folded and 5.3mm when unfolded. The phone weighs 239gm and features ultra-light and strong aluminum and ultra-light carbon fibre design, which enables the significant weight reduction. The phone also has a Kunlun Glass exterior screen and an impact-resistant foldable interior screen.
“We have showcased a promising return with our back-to-back launches of flagship line-ups, including the Huawei Mate50 Pro last year, and the Huawei P60 Pro and HUAWEI Mate X3 today,” said Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer BG, Middle East and Africa.
More devices launches
Huawei also launched a new tablet, the MatePad Pro 11, and two new laptops, the MateBook X Pro and MateBook D 14. The MateBook X Pro is priced at Dh7,999, while the MateBook D 14 starts at Dh2,899. The MatePad 11 is priced at Dh1,599.
The MateBook X Pro is a high-performing flagship laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop’s metallic body is made from magnesium alloy, making it lightweight at just 1.26 kg.
The MateBook D 14 is another laptop that Huawei has launched in the Middle East and Africa markets. It boasts a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor and comes with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
The MatePad 11 is the other tablet Huawei has launched in the MEA markets. It features a 120 Hz Huawei FullView Eye-Protect Display, offering smooth viewing, responsive touch controls, and low-latency handwriting input. The device also supports Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) and Smart Keyboard.
In 2022-23, Huawei’s flagship smartphones and wearables priced above $300 have been welcomed by users in the region, and sales increased by 50 per cent.