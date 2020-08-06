Dubai: Emirates Skywards' members can now notch up additional air miles by shopping for leading US or UK brands online.
They can visit the website and choose from more than 1,500 brands - all rack up miles that can be used for discounted flight tickets or other rewards. These brands cut across categories, including beauty, fitness, health, and electronics, the statement from the Dubai-based airline said.
Emirates Skywards' 27 million members can earn and spend for a range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, and tickets. In April, Emirates said it would offer support to all its members, assuring that Skywards Miles due to expire soon will be automatically extended until the end of 2020.