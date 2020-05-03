New set of policies include waivers for tenants whose stores have been forced to shut

Shoppers at the Dubai Mall. Dubai-based retail and mall operator Emaar Malls PJSC is taking further steps to ease the financial burden of tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai-based retail and mall operator Emaar Malls PJSC is taking further steps to ease the financial burden of tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a document viewed by Bloomberg.

The new set of policies include waivers for tenants whose stores have been forced to shut by the government. Dubai restricted movement since mid-March, culminating in a full, three-week lockdown through most of April.