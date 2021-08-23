Dubai: The Dubai headquartered mall and community developer, Majid Al Futtaim, has reported first-half 2021 revenues of Dh15.6 billion, a decline of 10 per cent from a year ago. The company says that the tally shows sufficient resilience against the worst fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent disruption on businesses.
Net profit after tax came to Dh662 million, while total equity saw a marginal rise primarily helped by “relative stabilisation in the market, resulting in steady asset valuations”. “Despite the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Majid Al Futtaim has delivered a robust performance over the first-half, driven by prudent financial management and a diversified portfolio," said Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim - Holding. "While we continue to feel impact from the continued disruption, our strong financial position has enabled us to remain resilient to that pressure and agile in how we respond to the stressors within our operating environment. This has enabled us to continue executing on delivery of our regional growth strategy."
Online is starting to add to the group's numbers, with a 25 per cent plus increase in Carrefour online sales and 50 per cent growth in number of orders versus same time in 2020. "The acceleration of pre-pandemic trends – particularly as they pertain to digital capabilities – continues to gather pace," said Bejjani.