Dubai: The Dubai Government owned logistics company DP World is going live with a B2B ecommerce platform Dubuy.com, with Rwanda being the first market and then rolling it out in rest of Africa and beyond.
The choice of Rwanda and Africa as launch markets is an interesting move. It’s a territory where ecommerce is gaining traction and where new entrants with targeted approach can make headway.
It also gives DP World, which operates terminals in some of the key African hub ports, a chance to further build up its digital assets in the Continent. “We’re not just building in Rwanda; we’re building with Rwanda – for Rwanda,” said Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade World. “Dubuy.com represents a new model of partnership with the UAE, designed to strengthen the existing potential in Rwanda, opening businesses and markets organically, by enabling trade and supplying innovation.
“This technology allows home grown businesses to become international manufacturers and exporters - by linking them with new markets in Africa, the Middle East and eventually the rest of the world.”
Dubuy.com is the first online store created for licensed Rwandan exporters, importers and manufacturers. In Rwanda, DP World has already invested in a logistics hub for container handling, cold chain and bonded warehouses.
0.5%Africa's current share of global ecommerce
B2B push
In the recent past, another Dubai Government entity, Dubai Airport Free Zone, had launched its own B2B marketplace. Tradeling currently serves business needs in key verticals such as healthcare, F&B and more.
With Dubuy.com, "Our vision is to create more efficient trading corridors for our customers through our ports and logistics, digital technology to make operations more efficient, and now online platforms for trade," said Mike Bhaskaran, Chief Operating Officer, Technology and Logistics, DP World.