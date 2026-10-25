Gold trading offices rise 20 per cent as Dubai Gold District expands its retail operations
Dubai: Visitors to Dubai will soon be able to walk along a pathway made of 24-carat gold, with Dubai Gold District preparing to open what it says will be the world's first and longest gold walkway before the end of 2026.
The planned attraction, expected to open within the next two months, is intended to become a new tourist landmark and strengthen Dubai's standing as a global centre for gold and jewellery trading.
Rashid Al Harmoodi, Senior Director of Commercial at Dubai Gold District, said that the walkway would allow tourists and residents to experience walking along a golden path within the district, according to Emarat Al Youm.
He said the project would be the first of its kind and the longest in the world, with the walkway made from 24-carat gold.
The announcement comes during a period of expansion for Dubai Gold District, which is also planning a new exhibition space intended to become the largest gold and jewellery trading exhibition in the Middle East.
Dubai Gold District reports growth in trading businesses
The district has recorded a 20 per cent increase in the number of wholesale gold trading offices that began operating there since the start of 2026, according to Al Harmoodi.
The number of new shops selling gold, jewellery, precious stones and luxury watches has also risen by 15 per cent during the same period.
Expansion work is continuing to accommodate growing demand from businesses seeking to establish their operations within the district.
Al Harmoodi expects the number of companies relocating to the district to grow by between 10 and 20 per cent next year, supported by the addition of new office and retail spaces.
The plans are intended to strengthen Dubai's appeal both as a destination for visitors and as an international centre for the gold trade.
Giant gold earrings break two Guinness World Records
The walkway announcement coincided with the unveiling of a pair of gold earrings weighing 16.514 kilograms, which earned Dubai two Guinness World Records for the heaviest and largest pair of gold earrings.
Created by Joyalukkas Jewellery, the handcrafted earrings are made from 22-carat gold and feature a traditional hanging design known as jhumkas.
The pair, named Mayura Sahasra, meaning “A Thousand Peacocks”, draws inspiration from the peacock, a symbol of beauty, grace and pride in Indian culture.
The earrings weigh more than five times as much as the previous world record holder and took several months of skilled craftsmanship to complete.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, unveiled the earrings at a Joyalukkas showroom in Dubai Gold District on Saturday, October 24.
An official Guinness World Records representative presented certificates recognising the two achievements to Dr Joy Alukkas and John Paul Alukkas, with the minister in attendance.
Record-breaking jewellery not for sale
Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, welcomed the achievement, noting that the two records recognised both the size and weight of the traditionally designed earrings.
He confirmed that Guinness World Records had officially recognised the achievements and that the earrings would remain intact as a work of art rather than being offered for sale.
The record-breaking jewellery will be displayed permanently in Dubai, allowing residents and tourists to see the creation.
The Guinness recognition comes as Dubai Gold District prepares to introduce its proposed gold walkway, adding another attraction to an area already associated with the emirate's gold and jewellery trade.