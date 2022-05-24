Dubai: The long-awaited 3-Day Super Sale is back in Dubai. From May 27 to 29, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and Dubai Hills Mall will host a three-day sale offering discounts of up to 90 per cent.
The sale will see discounts across fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands at the three destinations.
At The Dubai Mall, retail store outlets will stay open from 10am to 12am and F&B venues will remain open from 10am until 1am. Over at Dubai Marina Mall, retailers will be open from 10am until 11pm and F&B venues from 10am until 12am. At Dubai Hills Mall, shoppers and diners will enjoy all offerings from 10am to 12am.
Other shopping malls retailers across the emirate are expected to offer similar discounts to attract shoppers.
In Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island is launching a three-day sale from May 27 to 29, offering discounts of up to 75 per cent.
The three-day super sale comes less than a month after malls across the country had offered discounts for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
With over 1,300 preferred retailer brands, more than 200 international dining experiences to explore and entertainment for the whole family, The Dubai Mall is among the city’s most beloved shopping destinations.
That’s not all. Guests can also scout the best offers ahead of their shopping experience at The Dubai Mall and locate the nearest parking next to their favourite store via the app. Additionally, savvy shoppers can utilise the Shop & Drop and Delivery services so they can enjoy a hands-free shopping experience.