Dubai: The Dubai-based sports brand retailer, GMG, is restructuring across four divisions to accelerate ahead in a multi-billion dollar category. The divisions will be split over sports, food, health and consumer goods, with GMG setting sights on doubling its workforce by 2025.
Operator of Sun & Sand Sports stores, GMG currently employs around 7,000 people in 12 countries. It follows a busy 2020, when the company bought Singapore-based sports goods retailer RSH, which has a fairly heavy presence in key South Asian markets. “The industries we operate in are experiencing significant disruption, whether through climate change, rapid digitalization, or other forces,” said Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG.
“We recognize that communities and governments are striving to progress sustainable development goals that are often anchored in personal well-being. This is not just about the sustainability of our own business, but also of the communities we serve.”
The global wellness market—a subset of the wider “well-being” concept—has expanded to $1.5 trillion, with annual growth of 5-10 per cent as consumers view wellness across dimensions such as better health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, and more.
One of the biggest global retailers of the Nike brand, GMG had made the move into Asia last year through the RSH buyout. Its strengths until then had been the UAE and Gulf markets.