Dubai: In an ongoing effort to provide a platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE to thrive and gain visibility, Souk Al Marfa, the largest indoor waterfront marketplace on Dubai Islands, partnered with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), an agency of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai, and Ministry of Community Development, to showcase more than 50 innovative products from Emirati entrepreneurs.
A statement from the marketplace said that the partnership provides Dubai’s vibrant SME community the opportunity to exhibit their products and services from October 28 to 30 and November 4 to 6 to visitors of Souk Al Marfa.
There will be more than 50 Emirati businesses participating, including Dirham Real Estate, the UAE’s first local real estate company specialised in empowering local youth; Packman, a platform that provides e-commerce services to entrepreneurs; and Moza Clicks, a legal consultant business that offers innovative solutions for Arab youth.
You can use public transport to get to the marketplace by either using RTA's abra/ferry service, or through a dedicated bus route which started operations in September. The new route, which is named (SM1), starts from the Gold Souk Bus Station, passes along Al Khaleej Street and heads towards Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands.
“The UAE has seen a great rise in local talent, especially with the rapid development of small and medium enterprises. As SMEs are the backbone of Dubai’s economy, Souk Al Marfa recognises the vital role of these businesses and are thrilled to provide a dedicated platform for local entrepreneurs to exhibit their innovative products and reach high volume of visitors,” said Muath Abdelkader AlRais, General Manager of Souk Al Marfa.
Running for two weekends, the pop-up marketplace for Emirati entrepreneurs will be open from 4pm to 12am at Souk Al Marfa.
Souk Al Marfa’s operating hours are noon to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, 2pm to 2am on Friday, and 12pm to 2am on Saturday.