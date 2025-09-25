Dubai Shopping Festival 2025: Why UAE shoppers can’t say no to flash sales

Flash sales are no longer just discount gimmicks. They’re reshaping how UAE shoppers plan, spend, and experience mega shopping events like the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). As the report notes, “flash sales and personalised offers are driving new levels of engagement across the UAE retail landscape.”

Dubai: If you live in the UAE, you know the thrill of beating the clock on a flash deal. YouGov’s MENA Mega Sales Report 2025 confirms it: one in three residents admits they’ve bought something unplanned because of a countdown offer.

The report highlights another shift: over half of shoppers say personalised offers drive their decisions. Retailers now combine flash deals with app alerts and loyalty rewards, making every notification feel tailored to you. And it all happens on your phone. Social media, apps, and email now outrank traditional ads. If you’re not connected, you’re missing the best deals.

Even with flash deals rising, DSF still dominates. Six in ten UAE residents say they plan to shop the 2025–26 edition—more than Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day, or Cyber Monday. What makes DSF stand out is its mix: massive seasonal discounts blended with nonstop flash offers. It’s the perfect storm for both planned and impulse buying.

Major players have built entire strategies around this urgency. Amazon, Noon, Carrefour, and Sharaf DG have perfected countdown-style promotions. Beauty giants Sephora and L’Oréal used DSF 2024–25 to push bundles that vanished within hours.

Bottom line? Flash deals have become the heartbeat of mega sales in the UAE. They tempt you into impulse buys, they dominate your screens, and they define events like DSF. The question is whether you’ll let them lead your wallet—or use them to your advantage.

Despite the rush, most shoppers aren’t reckless. Three in five residents plan their DSF purchases in advance—making wishlists, comparing prices, and waiting for the right moment to strike. Planning is the best defense against being swept up in every countdown offer.

Flash sales hit hardest in beauty, fashion, and tech. Bundles of skincare products, app-only fashion drops, and limited-time discounts on electronics are where the deepest value sits. For families, appliances like fridges and washing machines also saw a lift during DSF 2024–25.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.