Dubai: If you are yet to do your holiday shopping, here’s a deal you wouldn’t want to miss.
From December 27 until January 2, a “VAT on us” shopping week is being organised by 6thStreet.com and Club Apparel.
This means shoppers will pay exactly what they see on the tag, and the value-added tax will be paid by the organisers.
Participating brands include ACO Price, Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Anne Klein, Ardene, Athlete’s Co, BBZ, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Call It Spring, Calvin Klein, CCC, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, HEMA Amsterdam, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie En Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, Moreschi, Naturalizer, Nautica, Nine West, R&B, Rituals, Skechers, Skyzone, The Children’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger and Toms.
Customers spending Dh200 or more will be in the running to win Dh100,000 worth of Club Apparel points. Over the course of the week, 24 lucky shoppers will receive 1,250 Club Apparel loyalty points (worth Dh1,250) while seven with extra fortune on their side could win Club Apparel points worth Dh10,000.