F&B limits

The directive says that “F&B outlets and food courts [must] maintain 30 per cent cap and ensure social distancing rules [are implemented].”

“Getting consumers back into stores will still be a challenge,” said the brand manager for a high-end fashion label. “Over the last 14 days, store traffic at all times have been well below 30 per cent.

“It will need the return of sales promotions to get shoppers back.” (Currently, retailers are not allowed to offer promotions at stores.)

But another restriction will be removed The “No Refund/Return Policy” restriction will be removed after Ramadan - conditional to sanitization and set aside for 24 hours before being sent or used by another customer.