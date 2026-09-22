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Dubai Fountain shows suspended until further notice

Spokesperson confirms suspension but gives no reason or date for shows to resume

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Gulf News Report
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Huge crowd during Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dubai mall fountain area.
Huge crowd during Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dubai mall fountain area.
Virendra Saklani

Dubai: Dubai Fountain performances have been suspended, Gulf News can confirm, with no date given for when the popular Downtown Dubai attraction will resume its shows.

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A spokesperson confirmed the suspension to Gulf News but did not provide a reason for the decision or say how long it would remain in place.

Fountain returned after five-month closure

The latest suspension comes after the Dubai Fountain returned on October 1, 2025 following a five-month closure for renovation and upgrades.

Thousands of spectators gathered for its return, when the attraction resumed its choreographed displays of water, music and light following the refurbishment programme.

Before the latest suspension, afternoon performances were scheduled at 1 pm and 1.30 pm from Saturday to Thursday, with Friday shows at 2 pm and 2.30 pm.

Evening performances were scheduled every 30 minutes between 6 pm and 11 pm.

No reopening date yet

There is currently no confirmed date for the performances to restart.

The spokesperson also did not confirm whether the suspension is linked to maintenance or any further work at the attraction.

Dubai Fountain underwent its previous five-month closure beginning in May 2025, with the first phase of renovation covering work including tiling, water insulation and other upgrades before its October reopening.

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