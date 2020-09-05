Dubai: Dubai Economy has facilitated strategic alliances between Emirates Cooperative Society, Dubai’s leading grocer and supermarket chain, with online fulfillment partners talabat, Careem and Dukkaani for enhancing convenience and contactless shopping for customers across Dubai.
The initiative is in line with the UAE leadership’s directions to keep the pandemic in control and get businesses back on track at the earliest.
As per the agreement, the fulfilment partners will showcase up to 4,000 products of Emirates Cooperative Society and have agreed to deliver them to customers within 60-90 minute from the time of purchase made online. The number of products will be increased in due course depending on consumer demand and feedback.
Early this year, Emirates Cooperative Society launched its mobile E-commerce App to provide convenient and hassle-free online shopping to its customers. The new alliances with online fulfillment partners will further enhance the quality of its services to its existing and new customers.
“More nationals and residents are using smart applications to support the precautionary measures of social distancing,” said Omar Al Meheiri, Director of Follow-up and Development in the Business Registration & Licensing sector in Dubai Economy.
“We have tied up with talabat, Careem and Dukkaani to ensure speedy delivery and provide more convenience to our customers. We believe this will help us better serve the evolving needs of our loyal and new customers,” said Mohammed Yousuf Al Khaja, General Manager of Emirates Cooperative Society