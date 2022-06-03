Dubai: The food delivery services portal Deliveroo has launched its fifth ‘dark kitchen’ site in the UAE, in Dubai’s Mirdif district. The ‘Deliveroo Editions’ will also serve customers in the Al Mazhar, Al Khawaneej, Dubai International City, Dubai Festival City, Al Warqaa, and Dubai Airport Free Zone areas with its mix of local and international F&B options.
The latest launch confirms that the dark kitchen concept still has room to grow in Dubai. There were many that opened ahead and during the Expo phase, all helping to feed into demand generated by the higher domestic and visitor demand. It also led to a virtual explosion in new F&B brands, many of them only having a virtual presence and winning customers through dark kitchens.
“A growing number of residential and corporate developments continue to pop up around Mirdif, making it a location that continues to create more demand and one that still does not serve some of the city’s most sought-after concepts,” said a statement from Deliveroo. The new Editions site is equipped with 10 ‘super-kitchens’. (Deliveroo was one of the first in the UAE to launch dark kitchen sites.)
According to Fadel Belmahdi, Head of Editions Middle East at Deliveroo, “Mirdif, with its dense residential population, provides an excellent opportunity for our restaurant partners to extend their radius and target families who often order larger baskets. Our new site is a mix of long term Editions’ brands as well as some new ones. We are getting closer to achieving our goal of truly enhancing the value proposition of our customer experience through better restaurant selection and operations in select catchments.”
The other Editions’ sites are in JLT (which opened 2017), Business Bay (2018), and two on Hessa Street (2019 and 2021).