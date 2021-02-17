Dubai: Retailer Carrefour, which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, said it would add 11 more ‘Tally robots’ across select UAE stores to support with stock management.
Tally, the first robot to be employed in the Middle-East’s retail sector, is equipped with cameras and sensors that makes it capable of scanning up to fifteen thousand products, three times a day, checking for any stock errors, such as out of stock items, price mismatch, wrong barcodes, or stock misplacement.
“With product availability, placement and pricing data fully automated, we can offer a more efficient and convenient service at our Carrefour stores, while freeing up our colleagues to be more focused on helping our customers with their shopping experience,” said Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.
The robot assists with stock audits using a sophisticated system of artificial intelligence (AI), which support in reducing the workload for store team members.