Carrefour gets food stock inspection from UAE minister

Minister of Economy reviews food supply, procurement at Carrefour distribution centre
Dubai: UAE officials conducted an inspection at a Carrefour distribution centre to review food supply, procurement and stock levels, as authorities monitor market stability and ensure continued availability of essential goods nationwide.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, reviewed the facility operated by Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive franchisee of Carrefour in the region, checking procurement, logistics and stock levels.
The inspection placed Carrefour’s distribution network at the centre of the government’s assessment of national food security, given the retailer’s extensive footprint across the UAE.
Officials reviewed shipment receiving operations, quality inspection processes and food safety procedures at the site. The tour also covered storage systems, inventory management and handling of fresh and essential goods.
Bin Touq said retail outlets across the UAE remain well supplied, with a wide range of products available in sufficient quantities to meet consumer demand.
“Retail outlets in the country’s markets are fully stocked with an abundance of goods and products,” he said during the visit.
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Authorities said supply chains remain stable, supported by diversified sourcing and strong logistics infrastructure.
The minister pointed to the availability of alternative products and suppliers, which he said helps maintain pricing flexibility and reduces pressure on essential goods.
He added that procurement and distribution operations at Carrefour’s facility are proceeding in line with strategic plans, reflecting what he described as a high level of preparedness in national stockpiles.
The UAE government has intensified monitoring of supply chains in recent weeks, conducting daily assessments of stock levels at suppliers and distribution centres.
During meetings with Carrefour and Majid Al Futtaim executives, discussions centred on strengthening supply chain efficiency and ensuring continuity of operations.
Topics included digital order processing, delivery systems and partnerships with local suppliers aimed at improving resilience.
Bin Touq said large-scale distribution centres play a critical role in stabilising markets, supporting price levels and ensuring uninterrupted product flows.
He added that these operations underpin the UAE’s position as a regional hub for food trade and logistics.
Majid Al Futtaim said Carrefour teams are working continuously to maintain product availability across its store network.
Chief executive Ahmed Galal Ismail said the company’s distribution infrastructure is designed to ensure essential goods reach consumers efficiently and at stable prices.
“Our teams continue to work around the clock to ensure the availability of essential goods in sufficient quantities across all Carrefour stores nationwide,” he said.
He added that cooperation between government and private sector entities remains key to maintaining market stability.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said it is using data analysis and ongoing oversight to support decision-making and prevent supply disruptions.
Officials said the approach allows authorities to respond quickly to changes in demand or supply conditions, helping to maintain price stability across key commodities.
The minister also met operational staff during the visit, highlighting their role in maintaining supply flows and ensuring daily availability of goods.
He said continued coordination across the supply chain would remain essential to sustaining food security and meeting consumer needs across the UAE.