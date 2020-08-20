Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas is lining up a set of releases that could get audiences back into multiplexes.
VOX Cinemas’ upcoming slate will kick off with Peninsula (August 20), the sequel to the hit Korean zombie thriller Train to Busan, which will be screened at the IMAX. The following week, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (August 27) will hit the screens. In a break from tradition, the thriller will launch in the Middle East, ahead of the US allowing UAE audiences to be amongst the first to see the movie.
VOX Cinemas will also be screening a 10th anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s critically-acclaimed Inception (daily until August 26).
The cinema industry like most industries, has been massively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – but 48 per cent of the world’s cinema screens have now re-opened.
“It’s been a challenging period for our industry with content being delayed, we have been instead showing classic films and older films,” said Cameron Mitchell, CEO of MAF Cinemas and MAF Leisure & Entertainment.
The September slate features Mulan (September 4), a live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic animated film of the same name and The King’s Man (September17), the third installment in Matthew Vaughan’s popular period spy franchise.
For October, there’s Wonder Woman 1984 (October 1), a sequel which continues the story of the heroine, as well as Death on the Nile (October 22) in a new adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel.