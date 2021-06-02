Dubai: Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back on Amazon.ae on June 21 and June 22, with two days of deals and the best savings Prime has to offer.
Prime Day kicks off at midnight on Monday June 21, and runs through Tuesday June 22 for Prime members in the UAE. The shopping extravaganza will deliver Prime members on Amazon.ae thousands of deals across every category, including electronics, fashion, home, beauty, kitchen and more.
"Prime Day is one of the many ways we constantly innovate for them in addition to rolling out new membership benefits such as Free Same-Day Delivery and Free Delivery from Amazon US and UK. Keep an eye out as we reveal top discounts leading up to Prime Day on June 21 and June 22,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Prime Day will offer exclusive access to limited time offers, and top entertainment, Amazon said in a statement.