Dubai: Boosted by recent acquisitions in the region, Abu Dhabi’s F&B giant Agthia - which owns 'Al Ain' bottled water - recorded a 17 per cent increase in first quarter revenues to Dh665.5 million, with the consumer division cooking up solid gains. The net profit came to just over Dh49 million.
And more deals are on the way. “We take to the future with great confidence and strengthening our protein and Egypt business with a new strategic acquisition in Ismailia Investments (Atyab),” said Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman. “This is in continuation of the group’s pursuit to becoming an F&B leader in our region and beyond as part of our recently announced 2025 strategic plan.”
With revenues of Dh430.5 million, the consumer division was boosted by the addition of Al Faysal Bakey & Sweets in Kuwait. Another consolidation move, of Al Foah dates in Abu Dhabi, alone contributed Dh137 million to the revenues during this period.
On track with integration
According to Alan Smith, CEO, “During Q1-2021, we consolidated Al Foah early January and Al Faysal Bakery later in the month. With the other two deals, the integration of the businesses is going well – we expect to formally close Nabil in Jordan in the second quarter and Atyab in Egypt in the third.”