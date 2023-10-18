Abu Dhabi: ADX-listed Burjeel Holdings PLC announced Wednesday it plans to open a network of advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centres in Riyadh in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company.
The joint venture – PhysioTherabia - aims to pioneer a gym-based model for physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services across Saudi Arabia. Four new centres have opened in Riyadh’s Olaya View Fitness Time, Al Munsiyah Men’s Gym, Al Munsiyah Ladies Gym, and Al Taawon Men’s Gym.
In addition to the four new centres, 16 PhysioTherabia will launch in the coming months. The strategic aim is to establish 60 such centres within and outside Leejam Sports’ gyms (Fitness Time) across the Kingdom by 2027.
The network of 60 PhysioTherabia centres is expected to contribute at least Dh600 million to the Group’s revenue with a 30 per cent increase in EBITDA margin.
Abdulmohsen Al Ashry, Regional CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Our mission is to maximise the accessibility of high-quality healthcare services across the region. By launching our centres in the Kingdom, we look forward to supplementing its vision to become a global sports and healthcare hub.”
The new centres will provide physical therapy, advanced rehabilitation, sports performance programmes, and various services, including musculoskeletal rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation with robotics, pediatric rehabilitation, sports injury rehabilitation, spinal and back rehabilitation, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).
Ahead of the launch, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh Region, received Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials of the Group, said officials.
These centres will be staffed by highly skilled, leading healthcare professionals to provide evidence-based therapeutic services to individuals of all ages and groups.
PhysioTherabia’s new rehabilitation technologies include imoove, gait analysis, and Lokomat, which will assist patients suffering from strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neuromuscular diseases, ensuring they have a chance at an independent, healthier quality of life.