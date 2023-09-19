Dubai: Burjeel Holdings has entered a strategic agreement with Oracle Health to adopt its Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system and platform.
This move aims to enhance clinical outcomes and improve operational and financial efficiencies. The Board of Directors at Burjeel Holdings has approved a Dh125 million service contract for Oracle Health to establish an integrated EMR platform using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, enabling seamless integration across Burjeel’s healthcare assets network.
“Collaborating with Oracle Health and bringing this new technology to our operations will offer caregivers a simplified yet comprehensive view of patient data to better inform care decisions and improve health outcomes,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings. “The patient experience across our healthcare ecosystem will be streamlined, with less waiting time and more patient face-time with clinicians.”
Leveraging the cloud will enhance operational efficiency and support real-time care coordination, benefiting network expansion across the MENA region. The EMR system will be implemented over a structured three-year rollout program, starting with pilot phases at Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Abu Dhabi, and Burjeel Day Care Surgery Center.
“We’re working globally to help hospitals and health systems adopt technology that is digitized, open, and connected to help them solve some of their most complex challenges,” said Akram Sami Dhaini, vice president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Oracle Health. “With the collaboration with Burjeel Holdings we continue our strong momentum in the region”