Dubai: Abu Dhabi Airports has awarded two retail unit spaces at the upcoming Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi International Airport to the LuLu Group. The latter will operate a specialist gifting retail space and a dedicated non-food department store encompassing 1,833 square metres.
The Midfield Terminal includes 28,000 square metres of retail space for duty free shopping, dining, relaxing and entertainment. According to Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The Midfield Terminal is one of the region’s most significant aviation infrastructure projects, and it is only fitting that it will now be home to one of the region’s most successful international conglomerates. Lulu Group will make a significant contribution to our long-term retail strategy, and we look forward to working closely with them in the coming months and years.”
According to Bryan Thompson, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, “This deal showcases the inclusive and diverse retail environment present at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and we are confident that the addition of the Lulu brand will contribute toward providing passengers with an enjoyable and memorable experience when arriving, departing or transiting through the airport.”