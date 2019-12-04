The Midfield Terminal includes 28,000 square metres of retail space for duty free shopping, dining, relaxing and entertainment. According to Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The Midfield Terminal is one of the region’s most significant aviation infrastructure projects, and it is only fitting that it will now be home to one of the region’s most successful international conglomerates. Lulu Group will make a significant contribution to our long-term retail strategy, and we look forward to working closely with them in the coming months and years.”