Abdulmagied Seddiqi of Seddiqi Holding and Ahmed Seddiqi companies passes away

Abdulmagied Seddiqi played a key role introducing high-end mechanical watchmaking in UAE
Dubai: Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi, co-owner of Seddiqi Holding, which oversees UAE-based luxury watch retailer Ahmed Seddiqi, has passed away. The death was announced by his brother, Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi, in a family statement shared on social media.
The statement identified Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi as the brother of late Ibrahim Ahmed Qasim Seddiqi and Abdul Hamied Ahmed Qasim Seddiqi. He was the father of Mohammed, Hassan, Ahmed and Mansour Seddiqi.
Abdul Hamied, the current chairman of Seddiqi Holding, opened the post with a verse from the Holy Quran: “O satisfied soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and well pleasing. Enter among My servants and enter My Paradise.”
Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi served as chairman of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, one of the Middle East’s largest luxury watch and jewellery retail brands later renamed to Ahmed Seddiqi.
Founded in 1950 by Ahmed Qassim Seddiqi, the business began as a watch trading operation in Dubai’s Bur Dubai souk. It expanded over the decades into a regional retail group representing more than 100 luxury brands.
The company maintains long-standing partnerships with leading Swiss watchmakers, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.
Seddiqi Holding, established in 2007, oversees the group’s broader portfolio, which includes Swiss Watch Services, Mizzen and Seddiqi & Sons Investments, as well as Seddiqi Properties.
The business has been shaped by successive generations of the Seddiqi family. Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi, alongside his brothers Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi and the late Ibrahim Seddiqi, led the company through decades of expansion across the UAE.
Members of the third generation now hold senior management roles. These include Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi, vice-chairman and chief financial officer; Mohammed Abdulmagied Seddiqi, chief commercial officer; and Hind Abdul Hamied Seddiqi, chief marketing officer.
During Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi’s tenure, the Ahmed Seddiqi business expanded its brand portfolio to more than 100 luxury watch and jewellery labels.
The group’s growth coincided with Dubai’s rise as an international retail and tourism hub, particularly in the high-end timepiece segment.
Seddiqi Holding has maintained a family-led governance structure, with multiple generations involved in operational and strategic roles. The company has positioned itself as a long-term enterprise guided by the values established by its founder.
Abdulmagied Ahmed Seddiqi’s death marks the passing of a senior figure in one of the UAE’s longstanding family-owned luxury retail groups.