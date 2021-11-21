Dubai: The 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS), one of Dubai's most anticipated shopping events, is set to return for its second edition of the year. The bi-annual mega promotion will run from November 25 to 27, with residents and visitors enjoying reductions of up to 90 per cent off a wide selection of lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and more items across the city’s malls and shopping centres.
Shoppers can expect significant price drops at more than 500 participating brands across 2,000 outlets in Dubai.
During the Super Sale Weekend at Dubai Festival City Mall for example, shoppers who spend Dh1000 or more at retail outlets and Ripe By The Bay will receive 10 per cent cashback on their Festival City Malls Gift Card – and can earn even more by including a minimum spend of Dh50 at Ripe By the Bay to receive 12.5 per cent cashback in total.
Online sales
If you are looking for online savings, you can have that too. Amazon revealed discounts that customers can expect from its biggest sale of the year, White Friday, running for eight days from November 22 to November 29 with deep discounts of up to 70 per cent across electronics, fashion, sports, beauty, kitchen, home, and more.
Prime members on Amazon will also enjoy a full 24-hour early access to the sale from midnight on November 21.
noon.com, also announced their 'biggest ever Yellow Friday Sale', live from November 22 until midnight on November 28. With price drops across all brands, up to 70 per cent off top tech, exclusive bundles, daily flash sales, and unmissable deals from Dh1 every six hours, you can expect some serious bargains here.