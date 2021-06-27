DSS will start on Thursday, July 1 and will run until Saturday, September 4

Dubai: The city is welcoming the return of the annual shopping event - Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). This is the 24th year that this festival has taken place in Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 2021 edition of DSS will start on Thursday, July 1 and will run until Saturday, September 4, 2021.

DSS will showcase ten weeks of shopping, hotel, dining and entertainment deals at value summer rates.

“DSS is mainly designed to cater to UAE residents, who plan to stay here for the summer with their families,” said Ahmed Alkhaja, the CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at Dubai Tourism. “They are our priority. Many residents are staying in town with their family.”

Ahmed Alkhaja, the CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at Dubai Tourism announcing details of Dubai Summer Surprises 2021.

“Dubai is ready and safe to welcome the whole world,” he said. “Every day certain markets open and close, however, we are open. We have seen great improvement in tourist numbers. Plenty of families from abroad will come and be part of DSS.”

12-Hour sale

This year, the summer event will start as soon as the malls open their doors to guests on July 1, with a 12-Hour Sale running from 10am until 10pm at Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) malls across Dubai including Mall of The Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Shindagha and City Centre Me’Aisem.

All participating brands will be conducting promotions of up to 90 per cent. Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment confirmed that over 500 brands will take part as well as just under 4,000 outlets.

This year’s DSS will get underway with opening day fireworks, projections and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, The Palm Fountain at The Pointe and the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall on July 1.

Additionally, DSS will give residents and visitors plenty of chances to win prizes with raffles and gifts up for grabs as well as event driven offers in time for Eid Al Adha and the annual Back to School season.