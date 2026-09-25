Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce strengthen trade, investment ties

The LoI was signed by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Alfred Sanchez, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and witnessed by Mohammed Abdulla Al Ahbabi, Consul General of the UAE Consulate in Miami, and Dr. Carel Richter, Advisor, International Relations, Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.