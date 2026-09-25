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Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce strengthen trade, investment ties

Business councils to share market data, organise delegations and link companies

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Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce strengthen trade, investment ties

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, strengthening economic cooperation and creating new opportunities for trade and investment between the business communities of Ras Al Khaimah and Greater Miami.

The LoI was signed by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Alfred Sanchez, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and witnessed by Mohammed Abdulla Al Ahbabi, Consul General of the UAE Consulate in Miami, and Dr. Carel Richter, Advisor, International Relations, Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The cooperation will include sharing market and investment information, organising business delegations and facilitating direct company-to-company meetings.

The agreement builds on the Sister City MoU signed between Ras Al Khaimah and the City of Miami in 2025, further advancing cooperation across sectors of mutual interest.

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