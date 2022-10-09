Dubai: Facilio, an IT firm in property operations and maintenance software, has entered a partnership with Tutenlabs, a US-based IoT solutions provider, to offer an integrated solution to optimise store operations and energy efficiency across large retail portfolios in the UAE, Europe, UK and the US.
This solution covers 24x7 predictive monitoring of critical assets, a facility help-desk service, centralised vendor management systems and refrigeration optimisation. Facilio has seen ‘substantial success’ in the adoption of its connected CMMS platform among Dubai-based real estate companies.
They have now brought out a scalable, AI-driven connected retail solution to help retail portfolios remotely monitor and control systems, and improve energy savings and asset performance. According to Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio: “Partnering with a leading solution provider like Tutenlabs will help us deliver cloud-based portfolio performance management solutions at scale and exponentially raise the operational efficiencies in the retail industry.”
Facilio is backed by investors that include Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.