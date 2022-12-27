Dubai: Construction work at the iconic One Za’abeel development is now in its final stages, Ithra Dubai confirmed on Tuesday.
In the months leading up to its grand opening, the development completed full glass cladding of its three towers: One Za’abeel The Residences, One Za’abeel Tower, and The Link. Work on One Za’abeel development is now focused on the interior fit-out and will be available for residents and visitors later in 2023, as per phased handover schedule.
“From concept to design and implementation, a lot of thought has been put in to guarantee the residential, business, hospitality, and leisure components at One Za’abeel are fully integrated for an unparalleled, luxurious experience,” said Raad Al Jarrah, Chief Development Officer at Ithra Dubai. “Visitors of One Za’abeel will be driving straight into a premier urban oasis.”
The iconic mixed-use development will feature the world’s first luxurious urban vertical resort. It includes 94 One&Only Private Homes, and 229 luxurious hotel rooms and suites. One Za’abeel’s hospitality offering also includes SIRO Hotel, which will manage 132 guest rooms and a state-of-the-art wellness & recovery fitness club.
An all-encompassing project, One Za’abeel houses 264 opulent simplexes and duplexes, which were offered for sale earlier this year. Its strategic location close to Dubai’s commercial business district also makes One Za’abeel a prestigious business address, with 26,000 square metres of premium grade-A office space available.