Dubai: The Dubai property wave is running up new records across locations, with a recent deal fetching Dh80 million for a penthouse out on Bluewaters Island. The four-bedroom unit spans 9,252 square feet and was sold by B1 Properties.
Outside of the Palm Jumeirah and Jumeira Bay island, Bluewaters along with Madinat Jumeirah Living have been the favoured recipients of demand for waterfront locations in Dubai. At Bluewaters in particular, the average per square foot pricing had been firming up for some time.
"B1 Properties has demonstrated the ability to secure successful deals worth a total value of Dh1 billion since its inception a year ago,” said Deniz Zeybek , Vice-President of Sales at the firm.
In the current demand high enveloping the Dubai property market, multiple locations have been scoring consistently with big-ticket deals. Outside of the beachside destinations, the Lanai Island within Majid Al Futtaim’s Tilal Al Ghaf has been on the investor radar, while Dubai Hills is the other. Recently, Emaar has come up with The Oasis, a $20 billion project coming with the promise of mansions and villas.
Meanwhile, at Bluewaters, B1 Properties has a Dh78 million penthouse for sale.