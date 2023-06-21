Dubai: Luxury real estate developer Dar Global unveils its latest project, Tierra Viva, on Wednesday. The project, located at Benahavis, is valued at approximately 282 million euros.
Tierra Viva sits within the gated community of Los Jararillos which hosts two gatehouses and 24/7 security. It is home to an array of individual grand villas with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. “This architectural gem, inspired by the iconic design of Automobili Lamborghini, marks a significant milestone as the first residential project in Europe with the super sports car brand,” it said in a statement.
“Tierra Viva represents more than just an exclusive community; it is an emblem of luxury living,” said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global. “At Dar Global, we have always sought to present the limited edition of luxury real estate to our discerning clientele.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with Automobili Lamborghini, further broadening our array of luxury brands and delivering the top-tier experience to Spain,” he added.
In the heart of Andalusian hills, every villa is situated at varied elevations. The community includes three villa designs: Diamante (6-bedroom), Zafiro (5-bedroom), and Esmeralda (4-bedroom). Each villa features direct car access, panoramic swimming pools, multiple terraces, and flourishing gardens, all embellished with polished marble floors, fine leather, and glass elements.
“This partnership represents the merging of Lamborghini’s luxury super sports car essence and Dar Global’s proficiency in real estate,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “Tierra Viva embodies the core and power of Lamborghini and its unrestricted nature, interpreted into an architectural masterpiece.”