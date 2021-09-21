Dubai: Dubai real estate giant Nakheel is giving investors a chance to pick up prime waterfront property in Europe – on Montenegro’s Adriatic Coast.
Prices start at Dh953,600 for the ‘Porto Montenegro’ project, which is owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the holding company for many of Dubai’s prized enterprises, including Emirates airline.
Investment opportunities are currently available at three neighbourhoods within the Porto Montenegro masterplan.
‘Boka Place’, which will be ready by fourth quarter 2023, is the first coastal development in Montenegro to offer citizenship for investors. A community of 213 managed and private residences also has a 240-room luxury hotel, shopping and entertainment amenities, and access to the M-Residences management programme for private residence owners who are not participating in the hotel rental programme.
The project is located at the “heart” of Montenegro’s Boka Bay and recently crowned as the ‘World’s Best Superyacht Marina’.
Elena Residences
The complex features 50 luxury ready-to-occupy studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, starting from Dh1.42 million. All homeowners at Elena Residences also enjoy membership of the exclusive Porto Montenegro Yacht Club.
Regent Pool Club Residences
Starting at Dh1.7 million, this cluster comprises 129 ready homes across two wings – 'Aqua' and 'Baia'. The development features studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with "intimate" rooftop terraces and views. The complex has its own Infinity and lap pools, and offers direct access to the onsite, five-star Regent hotel’s services, amenities and rental programme. Owners also enjoy membership of the Porto Montenegro Yacht Club.